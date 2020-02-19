Menu
NHVR Safety and Compliance Officers in Victoria -they transitioned from VicRoads in December.
News

NHVR is not restricted by borders now

SAL PETROCCITTO
19th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

HEAVY vehicle operators have long called for standard compliance, across borders and between agencies responsible for its delivery.

Changes have been occurring, through agreements such as the National Compliance and Enforcement Policy released in late 2018.

However the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator took a big step toward standard compliance with the transition of heavy vehicle services from VicRoads in December and the official opening of our Melbourne base earlier this month.

It’s the culmination of an 18-month transition of heavy vehicle safety and compliance services from VicRoads.

These services include roadside enforcement, investigations and prosecutions, escorts along with information services.

All up 54 NHVR staff, including 43 Safety and Compliance officers who provide on-road compliance, are now based out of the new Melbourne head office, as well as regional offices in Bendigo, Morwell, Mildura, Geelong, Ballarat and Shepparton.

The first role for many of these National Heavy Vehicle Regulator officers was supporting the bushfire response and recovery efforts across eastern Victoria.

The transition of Victorian heavy vehicle services follows similar changes undertaken by state governments in South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

The South Australian government completed their transition in October 2017 with staff across Adelaide and five regional offices.

Tasmania transitioned in 2018, based out of Launceston with a regional office in Burnie and the ACT transitioned in July last year.

With borderless zones of operations, officers across the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator workforce will be able to deliver more consistent and broader services.

This means our officers will no longer be restricted by borders when undertaking heavy vehicle compliance activities.

It’s yet another step to deliver risk-based and outcomes-focused services when planning and undertaking heavy vehicle related compliance and enforcement activities.

