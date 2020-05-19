New Warrego Highway servo to oepn ahead of schedule

FILL UP: A Mobil petrol station is almost ready to open for business in Plainland. Photo: File

CONSTRUCTION for a new Mobil petrol station on the Warrego Highway is ahead of schedule and is expected to be open for business as soon as late July.

Northaime Consulting director Ian Farrar said the petrol station, which will be located at Plainland on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Laidley Plainland Rd, across the highway from the Caltex Star Mart, will feature trucking facilities, allowing drivers of heavy vehicles to fill up comfortably.

The additional station means motorists won't have to travel across the overpass and back, when heading west along the Warrego Highway.

Like the Caltex, the new service station will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Brisbane-based developer Pearly Investment Australia developed and will be operating the petrol station.

