New Victoria COVID-19 hot spots: no change for Qld truckies

WORKSAFE PROBE: The Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn has been shut down after a Covid-19 cluster was discovered. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

WORKSAFE PROBE: The Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn has been shut down after a Covid-19 cluster was discovered. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

QUEENSLAND Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has declared three areas in Victoria as COVID-19 hot spots, forcing travellers to the state from those regions to self-quarantine for 14 days.

But the Department of Transport and Main Roads also issued a statement to say there is no change to the rules for those in the transport, freight and logistics industry. Freight and logistics for any goods into Queensland from interstate is still permitted.

"This is on the condition that the person must practice social distancing, including maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 metres between themselves and others where reasonably practicable," said the TMR.

"Heavy vehicles carrying freight or goods across the border do not have to apply for an entry pass."

The TMR asked that drivers entering the Victoria hot spots, the City of Wyndham, Moorabool Shire and City of Melton, as a far as practicable, quarantine in their vehicle or accommodation.

An abattoir has been linked to about 90 cases of the new virus. WorkSafe Victoria has launched an investigation into the outbreak at Cedar Meats Australia, in Melbourne.

The Queensland Trucking Association created COVID-19 Safety Guidelines to help inform heavy vehicles drivers and support their safety during this period.

A free QTA COVID-19 Hygiene Awareness for Truck & Delivery Drivers training course is also available for drivers and employees working on the front line delivering essential goods and supplies.