New UD Croner is a winner

DESPITE all the behind-the-scenes juggling of global truck factory ownerships, the engineers at Japan’s UD Trucks seem to have stayed focused on extracting the best from Europe, blending it into their own medium duty truck offering, and producing a package that has the goods to take a significant slice of the market.

UD’s Croner is a rigid 4x2 or 6x2 offering that could be a very long-term acquisition.

The company has looked closely at application requirements in this sector, and tailored the spec for efficiency, economy, safety and up-time.

Two models are available – the 4x2 PK and 6x2 PD. Both have a 32t GCM, but the GVMs are 17.5t and 24.5t respectively.

The big tick mark for this release goes to the application-specific operational options for customers to pick from.

Simple and practical, but safe and efficient too.

However, the engine and transmissions are fixed as they are both styled and specced to cover whatever the task the truck is assigned to.

The Swedish engineered 8 litre GH8E six cylinder diesel is matched to Allison’s 3000-series Gen 5 six-speed automatic with a push-button shift selector and an external PTO point.

The engine develops 280hp at 2200rpm (same as the previous donk), but the torque is the big news story.

It’s up 19 per cent on the previous model and peaks at a low 1100rpm.

Fourth gear is direct, fifth and sixth are overdrives.

This driveline will be well suited to either metro or regional work – neither frequent stop/start work nor long-distance cruising will be a problem. Under the chassis is where a prospective owner will be spending some time with the UD sales professional.

Front axles and suspension are common – 6.5-tonne Reverse Elliot I-Beam with leaf springs.

The back end offers a choice of steel or airbag – 11-tonne on the 4x2 and 18-tonne on the 6x2. A lift axle is optional on the 6x2.

The airbags are electronically controlled by a programmable remote in the cab.

18 wheelbase options allow maximum versatility without any local cut-n-shut.

There are 255-litres of fuel in the 4x2 and 415-litres in the 6x2. Both trucks have a 50-litre AdBlue tank.

Inside the Volvo heritage is clear, although UD has had a clear interior design advantage over its Japanese cousins for many years.

The dash is uncluttered and set out to highlight key data to the driver.

A binnacle-mounted LCD screen delivers critical info and any exceptions.

To the left is the infotainment screen which provides the interface with UD Telematics.

All Volvo Group products now share the same telematics portal and a cute little USB port near the driver’s door allows a driver to download his profile and take it with him to any other Volvo Group product on the fleet.

USB port allows downloading of driver profile.

This truck can also communicate with any other group product on the owner’s fleet, allowing a very useful synchronisation of data.

I only have two disappointments – the engine is only Euro V, in an era when Euro VI really is the standard, and the brakes are drums all around.

I understand cost is a vital factor in this market, but Euro VI and disc brakes are surely key to a medium-duty truck’s claim to be the environmental and primary safety standard bearer.