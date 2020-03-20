New truck stop takes truckies needs into account

NEW TRUCK STOP: An artist's impression of what the new Caltex truck stop at Orange will look like.

NEW TRUCK STOP: An artist's impression of what the new Caltex truck stop at Orange will look like.

TRUCKIES needs have been taken into account by developers of a new truck stop set to open in Orange early next year.

The service centre, which was approved by the Orange City Council about a month ago, will by operated by Jasbe under the Caltex brand and located at 185 Leeds Parade.

The Jasbe Group chief executive officer Jason Be said he was excited to work closely with the local community to ensure both the needs of truck drivers and residents were met.

“We understand that truck drivers desperately need a place to stop and refresh, while local residents are concerned for both their safety and traffic congestion,” he said.

NSW Development Manager Dennis Vasiliou said Jasbe worked closely with council and the location was chosen based on the fact there were no facilities of that kind on the new bypass outside of Orange.

“There is nothing until Parkes that caters to truck drivers,” he said.

He said the design of the service centre included “ample” dedicated parking for trucks of all sizes, with plans showing spaces for just under 10 large heavy vehicles.

He said while none of the Jasbe service stations had reported instances of issues with light vehicles parking in dedicated heavy vehicle spaces, if it became a problem after the opening of the Orange centre, there was plenty of room onsite to give caravans and vehicles their own parking in addition to what was already available.

He said there would be plenty of showers and toilets for truckie’s only and a truckie’s lounge.

“We used to do truckie’s only dining but we find that they like being able to sit wherever they want, they can have some take away, have a sit down meal in the cafe or choose to be by themselves,” he said.

Fast food outlet Oporto has been announced as the first chain to be on board as well as Coffee Time, a cafe that Jasbe has worked closely with in its other service centres located around Australia.

Mr Vasiliou said the cafe would serve pies, sandwiches and salads as well as burgers and fries and other fast foods so drivers would have options for healthy or not-so-healthy meals.

Plans down the track for the development would include having more food outlets coming on board, building a gym and perhaps even a hotel.

The Jasbe Group was first established in 1989 in St Kilda in Victoria with four single petrol pumps, one gas pump with two nozzles and a car wash.

The group operates just under 50 service stations around the country (both BPs and Caltexs) with another 20 in development

“It is unimaginable how the industry has evolved from a single driveway service to a truck stop of this scale,” Mr Be said.

“Yet despite the enormous changes in our industry, there is something that has never changed in the Jasbe culture – our dedication to family. We are a family run business and just like our family, we treat our customers that have supported us all this time with the same openness and care.”

If you have any feedback you’d like to share with Jasbe, you can go here.