New truck stop with 'full amenities' coming to Gympie

The new $14.4 million service station under construction near the Mary Valley Link Road at Traveston.

EXCITEMENT is building as construction on the new Puma Service Centre at Traveston hits top gear.

The $14.4 million dollar "mega servo" is expected to be completed by mid-September, if not sooner, according to Hutchinson Builders.

Contracts administrator Will Lockwood said yesterday the service centre will have its own McDonalds restaurant plus two other yet-to-be-named food outlets.

It will also feature full truck stop amenities to cater for long haul drivers.

There will be fuel pumps for cars and trucks as well as four electric car charging points.

The 6.8ha facility will have parking for up to 188 vehicles and is expected to create multiple jobs.

