New trophy honours respected truckie

Shorty Paterson with his wife Jess and son Jorge.

THE trucking community is mourning the loss of one of its own with the passing of legend Shorty Paterson last week.

Shorty, who ran Mingbool Livestock Haulage in Mount Gambier in South Australia was husband to Jess and father to Jorge, with another little one on the way.

Members of the tight-knit community took to Facebook to remember Shorty.

Sam Foster said Shorty was a “true valley boy with a heart of gold” and Sandee Rentsch said he was an “amazing person who always stopped for a chat”.

The Heywood Truck and Ute Show community will honour him with a People’s Choice award trophy in his memory.

Show co-ordinator Lindy Annett said Shorty was very well liked and respected.

“He did his job fastidiously and with perfection and we will miss him,” she said.

“It’s said that the road transport industry is a brotherhood so when we lose one of our own, we all feel the loss in some way.”

Shorty’s wife Jess thanked the committee, The Truck Factory, People’s Choice and everyone else involved for honouring her husband.

“Jorge and I will be there Saturday making Shorty proud,” she wrote on Facebook.

The show will be held at the Keywood Rec Reserve on February 29.

More details at www.facebook/com/heywoodtruckanduteshow.