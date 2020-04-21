New Pacific Highway section set to open

Construction images of the soon to be opened new section of the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Tyndale.

A MAJOR Clarence Valley section of the new Pacific Highway is gearing up to open soon.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team is gearing up to open a 36 km section of new, dual carriageway between Glenugie and Tyndale.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said the opening brings with it the bypass of South Grafton and Ulmarra and a complete run of dual carriageway from Woolgoolga to Maclean.

The bypassed section of highway between Glenugie and Maclean will be renamed Big River Way. Big River Way will continue to connect communities across the region once this section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade opens to traffic.

The imminent opening of this section leaves only the road north of Maclean to be completed for the entire Clarence section to be open to traffic.

The upgrade is on track to open in 2020 and new sections will continue to open progressively as they are completed.

Transport for NSW has flagged a potential site at Maclean as part of its Pacific Highway Service Centre Strategy.

