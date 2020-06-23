New on-board unit from Alemlube the toughest system yet

The full on-board unit holds four kilograms of grease, which is dispensed to critical areas by either a 12-volt or 24-volt DC pump.

SPONSORED CONTENT

SPECIALIST lubrication equipment company Alemlube has released its latest product, the Alemlube Automatic Lubrication System (ALS) for trucks and trailers.

Built to bolt onto a truck or trailer, the Alemlube ALS pump station is made of the latest engineering polymer materials, making it lighter, stronger, more durable and suitable for exposure to the elements, allowing it to be used in the harshest operating conditions.

A full on-board unit, it holds four kilograms of grease, which is dispensed to critical areas by either a 12-volt or 24-volt DC pump. A full grease reservoir is enough for between 30,000 and 40,000 kilometres of service.

The integrated system controller has every necessary feature for precise control, including built-in low level and system monitoring available at installation.

Alemlube designs each Automatic Lubrication System for its specific application, optimising the precision-machined progressive dividers to ensure each lubrication point gets the correct amount of grease at the desired rate,

The Alemlube ALS is designed and built to work at high pressure so every component in the system can operate up to an industry-best pressure of 280 bar (almost 4100psi).

The ALS also ensures valuable equipment is protected by letting operators know if individual grease points are blocked.

The Alemlube ALS uses NLGI#2 grease, as recommended by every vehicle and machinery manufacturer. Individual owners can choose the grease that best suits their operations, including lubricants with up to 5.0 per cent moly (molybdenum disulphide) content.

With very high operating pressures and the ability to have up to three pump outlets, the Alemlube ALS can reliably service almost any application from a 2x4 truck up to a garbage truck and all the way through to a heavy-haulage trailer.

John Knight, Alemlube’s Lubrication System product manager, said that while individual pieces of equipment such as prime movers and trailers are usually serviced by a dedicated ALS on each unit, the system can be configured to manage more than one component in some applications, depending on the vehicle configuration.

Alemlube is recognised as an industry leader, a reputation earned through quality products designed and distributed by a team focused on customer needs and backing their product all the way from the initial sale to installation and service for the life of the vehicle.

Special applications are not a problem and the team can liaise with trailer builders, contractors, body builders and engineers to ensure every installation is done correctly.

Alemlube’s national installation and aftersales service network is one of the most comprehensive in the industry and the ALS can be installed by one of the company’s highly trained service technicians or by service agents at the point of purchase.

Alemlube business development managers and technicians have great depth of experience in the Australian road transport industry and can offer system training, service tips, advice and assistance to customers at any time.

Alemlube’s advantages? It is installed for life. Alemlube has decades of experience when it comes to the business of truck and machinery lubrication systems with each one designed and fitted to ensure that it lasts as long as the machine it’s installed on and even longer.

Alemlube’s technical experience means its highly-trained technicians take care of every last detail, with each grease line protected against wear and tear and a finished installation that looks smart and is easy to service and maintained.

And for peace of mind, every Alemlube product comes with a two-year warranty.