New NHVR map makes finding a place to rest easier

The NHVR has today launched a new online tool that maps service centres, truck stops and roadhouses that remain open for heavy vehicle drivers.

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said that the tool provided information about services and trading hours for service centres right across the country.

“Having access to food, showers, toilets and appropriate rest is critical for drivers to properly manage their fatigue,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“This new mapping tool will allow drivers to jump online and see quickly which facilities are still operational and providing these important services, allowing them to plan routes and breaks.

“We’ve worked with major retailers to develop this tool quickly, to support drivers at a time of significant demand for some freight supply chains.”

This tool was developed following protocols released by the government and NHVR last week to allow heavy vehicle drivers to continue to access these facilities.

Western Roads Federation chief executive officer Cam Dumesny said the map would ensure continued support for smaller and remote roadhouses.

“In any state with vast distances, these facilities are critical to allow our drivers to get a proper rest, a feed and get on with the job of moving freight safely,” he said.

“It’s also important that both retailers and drivers are required to follow hygiene and social distancing guidelines to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of all workers and drivers.”

Mr Dumesny also thanked WA Freight and Logistics Council Chair Nicole Lockwood for enabling WA’s data to be contributed to the NHVR map in order to create a national solution.

The map can be accessed here and will also be available through the NHVR Route Planner shortly.

This information has been provided to the NHVR by retailers and heavy vehicle operators and may not be comprehensive.

If you have been out on the roads and have seen a business that isn’t listed on the map please get in touch with us via email at info@nhvr.gov.au or via Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/nhvrofficial

The NHVR has undertaken a number of recent changes to assist drivers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including protocols for driver facilities to remain open, waiving amenity restriction on all curfew permits, extending supplementary work diary time limits and temporary changes to the National Heavy Vehicle Accreditation Scheme medical and face-to-face audit requirements.

Go to www.nhvr.gov.au/coronavirus for the latest information from the NHVR.