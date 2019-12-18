New MaxiTRANS process leads to reduced delivery times

Improved manufacturing efficiencies and production commencing for Live Bottom Trailers in Richlands, Queensland, has reduced delivery time of new units to customers by over half.

Improved manufacturing efficiencies and production commencing for Live Bottom Trailers in Richlands, Queensland, has reduced delivery time of new units to customers by over half.

IMPROVED production processes at Trout River’s existing Hallam facility in Victoria, combined with the addition of production of Live Bottom Trailers commencing at Richlands in Queensland, has allowed MaxiTRANS to reduce the delivery time of new units to customers by over half since Trout River Australia joined the MaxiTRANS family in December 2018.

Trout River Australia’s, Rodney Wells said by streamlining production of the Live Bottom Trailer, they were able to provide our customers with even greater access to the product, and now with the added benefit of shorter lead times.

Rodney said MaxiTRANS was extremely proud of the fact it designed and produced its trailers locally in Australia.

The addition of manufacturing Trout River product in Richlands, Queensland, is a further demonstration of its commitment to local manufacturing.

“We are also proud that, while production of our Live Bottom Trailers has become more efficient, we have been able to continue to deliver the same high level of quality the product is known for,” he said.

Live Bottom Trailers provide operators with an alternative to conventional tipping and side-tip trailers with a specialised capability to unload bulk commodities via an interior conveyor belt system.

Live Bottom Trailers provide operators with an alternative to conventional tipping and side-tip trailers with a specialised capability to unload bulk commodities via an interior conveyor belt system.

“These trailers are ideally suited for working in environments with low hanging electric cables or construction sites with height restrictions,” Rodney said.

The advantage of the system provides a significantly safer working environment for drivers and construction workers that need to unload where there are height or space restrictions that are not suited to a conventional tipping trailer. It’s the ideal complementary product to any bulk haulage fleet.

Operators currently using Trout River Live Bottom trailers said they were impressed with the clean discharge process, leaving no material inside the trailer after unloading.

Thanks to the conveyor belt system, the Trout River Live Bottom trailer can safely discharge material in just minutes while moving, creating an accurate spread when required – an application in demand when laying asphalt.

A Live Bottom Patching Unit is also available that can maintain load temperatures, particularly useful with some loads in Australia’s extreme climatic variations.

“The wide diversity of specialised applications means bulk material can be delivered with accuracy and safety in a wide variety of applications and the Live Bottom system can be configured to trailer or rigid variations,” he said.

The Live Bottom trailer can be set up with a choice of specialised attachments including chip spreaders, diffusers, side conveyors, shoulder chutes, spreaders and even a water tank option, all of which make the trailer suitable for a wide diversity of applications.

“With added manufacturing capacity, now is the perfect time to invest and grow your fleet’s capabilities,” Rodney said.

“If you haven’t considered this type of product before, then now is the time to discuss with MaxiTRANS to see how Live Bottom trailers can complement your business,” Rodney said. The Trout River product is available via the national MaxiTRANS Dealer Network.