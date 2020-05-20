Menu
The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic.
News

New highway upgrade is open

20th May 2020 9:06 AM

THE Glenugie to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Highway has already received glowing reviews after opening to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicles were diverted onto the newly upgraded section which now bypasses the notorious Grafton to Maclean route which has claimed several lives over the years to road collisions

Motorists were already lined up at either end, eager to test out the new dual-lane freeway.

"It's been a long time coming but worth the wait… Now we can all sleep a little sounder at night," the Ulmarra community Facebook page posted.

"We hope the truckers and through traffic will enjoy the new highway as much as we celebrate it."

