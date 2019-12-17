New freight data hub lauded by industry

MONITORING MOVEMENTS: A line up of trucks on Botany Road waiting to gain entry to Patrick's freight loading docks at Port Botany, Sydney.

MONITORING MOVEMENTS: A line up of trucks on Botany Road waiting to gain entry to Patrick's freight loading docks at Port Botany, Sydney.

THE Australian Logistics Council (ALC) has welcomed the Freight Data Hub launched by Transport for NSW (TfNSW), noting that timely and accurate information about freight movement is the key to making more effective policy reform and infrastructure investment decisions.

“TfNSW is to be congratulated for its leadership in launching this Freight Data Hub, and providing industry and the community with fresh insights into the way freight is moving around NSW, and freight performance at key trading gateways,” said ALC CEO Kirk Coningham.

“In the lead-up to the release of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy earlier this year, there was widespread acknowledgement that improving the quality and quantity of data available regarding freight movement was essential.

“This thinking drove the Federal Government’s decision to allocate $8.5m to design and pilot a National Freight Data Hub.

“However, the ultimate success of that national project will depend on industry participants being convinced that contributing their data will deliver beneficial outcomes, including a better overall visualisation of how freight moves through the supply chain, the prioritisation of investment on key freight routes, and the identification of bottlenecks and other challenges that inhibit efficient freight movement.”

Mr Coningham said that the Freight Data Hub that TfNSW has now launched is a powerful demonstration of how key freight data can be presented in a manner that is useful to freight logistics companies, investors and government decision-makers alike.

“Importantly, the project will also build industry confidence that data can be shared in a manner which provides useful information to industry and governments, but still protects commercially sensitive information relating to individual operators and customers.

“ALC warmly congratulates TfNSW on the launch of its Freight Data Hub, as well as ALC members NSW Ports and Port of Newcastle for their involvement in the project.”