New free course to help truckies meet hygiene protocols

HYGIENE PROTOCOLS: The free online training from the QTA aims to support truck and delivery drivers required to implement the strict hygiene protocols during the pandemic. Picture: Linfox

THE Queensland Trucking Association has launched free online training to support truck and delivery drivers required to implement the strict hygiene protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course has been reviewed by Queensland Health and supported by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training

The COVID-19 Hygiene Awareness for Truck & Delivery Drivers training is a bespoke course created for drivers working on the front line delivering essential goods and supplies into the community.

The online course is designed by DRVR Training using easy to read text, images with an added audio option for drivers to complete anytime of the day or night within 30 minutes. All participants who complete the course will receive a certificate to add to their driver safety information packs.

The Queensland Trucking Association CEO, Gary Mahon said the course will be a valuable training resource for the road freight industry to demonstrate they are continually taking every precaution to implement COVID-19 hygiene protocols to keep their drivers, delivery sites and communities safe.

“Our drivers are on the front line on the roads day and night to support our communities and we believe it is vitally important for them to be able to access this awareness training,” said Mr Mahon.

“We have designed it to be easy to use and time efficient to complete for drivers who work on different shifts during the day and night.”

The course follows the release of a series of safety information sheets on COVID-19 Safety Practices for Truck Drivers, Cabin Cleaning and Truck Stops which have been well utilised by industry. The significant response from industry highlighted the need for more of this type of information.

The free training course will be offered to QTA members and also be accessible to all road freight businesses and truck drivers around Australia.

Mr Mahon praised his team and the collective effort of Queensland State agencies in getting the training developed and reviewed over the Easter period. He also acknowledged the support of Queensland Health who reviewed the course content by the Communicable Disease team during an extremely busy time.

The Queensland Trucking Association continues to work hard to be responsive for industry and deliver trusted advice and support to keep fleets and their employees moving around Australia.

For the latest COVID-19 information for the road freight industry visit:

https://www.qta.com.au/COVID19