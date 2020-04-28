New electronic signs to help improve highway safety

Electronic message boards and closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) will be installed on the Barton Highway and Yass Valley Way from later this week as part of the Barton Highway upgrade, making journeys safer and more reliable.

The Barton Highway is an essential part of the NSW and ACT transport network, connecting communities to essential services, employment, health care, education opportunities and supporting freight movement.

The electronic message boards will play a key role in keeping road users safe on the Barton Highway as they make these journeys.

The permanent electronic message boards will advise road users of changed traffic conditions in real time to ensure more reliable travel and provide fog detection warnings to help road users adapt to weather conditions.

The CCTV cameras will also play a pivotal role when duplication work starts from the ACT border towards Yass as they will feed changed traffic conditions back, allowing Live Traffic and electronic message boards to be updated quickly.

Location of work on Yass Valley Way and Barton Highway.

These CCTV cameras are not speed enforcement cameras, but a tool to make journeys smoother and safer.

Three permanent electronic message boards and three CCTVs will be installed at:

Barton Highway on the southbound lane near Lucernvale Road, Yass

Yass Valley Way at Rayner Place, Yass

Barton Highway on the northbound lane near Gladstone Street, Hall.

Three other CCTVs will be installed at: