New electric truck doesn’t impress
THERE was a mixed response to news of an electric garbage truck operating in SA.
The truck $150,000 more than a diesel truck, owners were all for financial savings and its environmental benefits.
Some thought battery life would get in the way of work but others were accepting of the “obvious” coming change.
“They said the same thing about the combustion engine when it first came out. Now combination engines are the same as a horse versus electric,” one driver said.