Menu
Subscribe
Login
East Waste GM Rob Gregory.
East Waste GM Rob Gregory.
News

New electric truck doesn’t impress

11th Mar 2020 6:00 AM

THERE was a mixed response to news of an electric garbage truck operating in SA.

The truck $150,000 more than a diesel truck, owners were all for financial savings and its environmental benefits.

Some thought battery life would get in the way of work but others were accepting of the “obvious” coming change.

“They said the same thing about the combustion engine when it first came out. Now combination engines are the same as a horse versus electric,” one driver said.

big rigs hot topics electric truck hot topics online
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        SEA Electric achieves patent milestone for truck tech

        SEA Electric achieves patent milestone for truck tech

        News Another breakthrough for the Australian-based company specialising in electric commercial vehicles.

        Minister favours targeted infrastructure spend

        Minister favours targeted infrastructure spend

        News Scott Buchholz delivers message to LBRCA conference delegates.

        ’I do not understand why more women are not joining the industry’

        ’I do not understand why more women are not joining the...

        News WITH a world full of bad news, the need to look for the positive to focus on is...

        Court judgment ends with both TWU and Aldi claiming victory

        Court judgment ends with both TWU and Aldi claiming victory

        News THE LATEST chapter of the long-running spat between Aldi and the Transport Workers...