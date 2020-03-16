New bridge report calls for faster action on PBS access

NEW APPROACH NEEDED: The current bridge formulae can allow for vehicles with greater loads than bridges have been designed for. Picture: BERNARD HUMPHREYS

NEW APPROACH NEEDED: The current bridge formulae can allow for vehicles with greater loads than bridges have been designed for. Picture: BERNARD HUMPHREYS

AUSTROADS has published a research report to reduce the impacts of heavy vehicles on bridge infrastructure while maintaining freight productivity.

Transport ministers around Australia have proposed reforming the Australian Performance-Based Standards (PBS) scheme, and the National Transport Commission developed policy documents to support the proposal.

PBS Tier 1 bridge formulae govern the minimum axle spacing, extreme axle spacing and total mass for heavy vehicles to mitigate their impacts on bridge infrastructure.

Vehicles that comply with the formulae are Tier 1 PBS vehicles and are permitted to use the bridges.

However, the current bridge formulae can allow for vehicles with greater loads than bridges have been designed for.

Many road agencies have identified this issue so assess all applications individually rather than granting automatic access when heavy vehicles comply with the bridge formulae. This approach is necessary but slows down the approval process.

Austroads has just released a new free bridge report.

"Austroads commissioned research into options to reduce uncertainty and create faster access decisions, while ensuring safety and productivity outcomes were met," said Richard Delplace, Austroads Program Manager Network.

"The resulting report, Investigation and Development of Bridge Formulae for Inclusion in the Performance-based Standards, focused on ways in which we, in consultation with our member agencies, could review the current PBS Tier 1 bridge formulae, analyse possible PBS vehicle load improvements and review current infrastructure assessment practices."

"Through our research, we found that a nationally consistent user interface and database with one application process using an automated line model comparison was urgently required," said Neal Lake, co-author.

"This option provides the best freight access solution, is good value for money and allows road agencies to protect their assets without compromising freight productivity."

"This system needs to produce bespoke access maps and routes, be automated, have a fast processing time and be able to be updated by road agencies at any time," said Matthew Bereni, co-author.

"Modern computational power will allow us to unlock access potential of all structures on the network, in a safe and sustainable fashion. This research forms the foundation of a future nationally consistent assessment of heavy vehicle applications with real-time, traceable and documented application outcomes."

"Austroads has accepted these recommendations. We are now preparing a scoping study to explain ways in which this framework and database can be developed and implemented as soon as possible, in consultation with our member agencies," said Richard Delplace, Austroads Program Manager Network.

Click here to download the full report.

Free webinar

Join report authors Neal Lake and Matthew Bereni and project manager Angus Draheim, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:00 pm AEST for an online discussion of the merits of the three options to advance the future of PBS access in Australia as it relates to bridges.

No charge but registration essential. Can't make the live session? Register and Austroads will send you a link to the recording.

To register, click here.