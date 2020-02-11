New Actros bears fruit for Mildura wine grape specialist

BEARING FRUIT:The new Actros is paying off in more ways than one for this Mildura operator.

MILDURA-BASED wine grape transport specialist Kevin Englefield now has a fleet of 11 Mercedes-Benz trucks after adding two new Actros models for this year's harvest.

His company KEWGS used to run older conventional trucks, but particularly nasty repair bills forced him to act.

"I had been adamant about not buying new trucks, but I came back from a six-week holiday to an enormous parts bill and that was that," said Kevin.

"Our business had grown at such a rate that we could not justify repairs and maintenance costs for older trucks."

Over the last 18 months, Kevin has introduced eleven Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks with 16-litre engines producing 580 horsepower and they are saving him a lot of money.

"Every litre of fuel gets us 300m further in the Benz that it did in the old trucks," he said.

"We did some rough stats that we should save $18,000 per unit each year. Couple that with the long 80,000km service intervals and its goes a long way to pay for the truck in savings."

Kevin Englefield said drivers ‘hanging on’ in the old trucks created fatigue and notes that they all recover a lot quicker in the new trucks.

KEWGS stands for K.Englefield Wine and Grape Services and the "K" belongs to Kevin.

Along with wife Lyn, sons Daniel and Adam and son-in-law Simon, Kevin has grown the business into a vast operation that specialises in the cartage of grapes, other fresh fruit such as oranges, mandarins, lemons and avocado, as well as dried fruit, grain and fertiliser.

It also takes care of the harvesting requirements of Kevin's customers, operating four massive Gregoire grape harvesters.

In addition to the harvesters, KEWGS has 1500 wine bins, up from 350, and a fleet of 12 company trucks, which are assisted by 40-plus sub-contractors. The KEWGS fleet delivers grapes to wineries in the Riverina, Barossa Valley, the Coonawarra, Griffith and Geelong, in addition to its work in the North-West Victoria and Murray Darling regions.

Daniel, Adam and Simon head up the operations and admin part of the business and are particularly busy at the moment as the grape harvest has just started. It will run through to April.

With the mercury hitting 40-plus degrees often in the peak of summer, the KEWGS team harvests at night, which is beneficial for the grapes, but also the workers.

The well-being of employees was another factor in the decision to go with the Mercedes-Benz trucks, which have advanced cabs and features such as Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist and Proximity Control Assist adaptive cruise control, in addition to an automated transmission (AMT) and a comfortable ride.

Kevin said he also gets a lot better fuel mileage in the new Benz.

"I did a few weeks driving one of the old trucks and then did a week in the Benz carting hay," said Kevin.

"When I got in the Benz, I thought "bloody hell," my rotator cuffs stopped hurting and my eyes stopped wobbling around in my head."

Kevin said drivers 'hanging on' in the old trucks created fatigue and notes that they all recover a lot quicker in the new trucks.

That says, there were a couple of KEWGS drivers who weren't keen on driving a European truck with no bonnet.

"When they are told there are no shifts available in a bonneted truck, that this is it, they get in," Kevin explained.

"Then we need the 'jaws of life' to get them out of the truck, they like them that much."