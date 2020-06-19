New $4.5 million truck stop revealed

MAJOR roadworks will commence next week on the Warrego Highway and Gatton-Esk Road as part of a $4.5 million upgrade.

The works will form the foundation for a new, permanent facility at Gatton allowing road train trucks to decouple east of Toowoomba.

The project will include widening and strengthening the on and off-ramps, roundabouts and connecting roads at the Gatton bypass.

It will also include extensions to the acceleration lanes onto the Warrego Highway.

It's expected the upgrades will be completed by October, with the works on a the new facility itself expected to commence later this year.

The permanent decoupling facility will be located mostly on crown land next to the Warrego Highway and Gatton-Esk road interchange, on the southern side of the highway.

