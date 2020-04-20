New 24 hour service station proposed for Bruce Highway
A NEW 24-hour service station has been proposed for the Bruce Highway, just north of Rockhampton.
The site is located 16.5km north of the central Queensland hub at 1018-1038 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.
The Morning Bulletin reports it would have a fuel shop, amenities, a truckers lounge and seating, as well as two refuelling areas - one for standard vehicles and motorcycles and the other for large vehicles and trucks.
Plans also include a number of truck parking spaces.
The site, in a low-density residential zone, is close to the upgrade of Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade - Ring Road, motels, earthmoving and truck sales, service centres and a residential subdivision.
The development application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council in February by Gideon Town Planning on behalf of Hargreaves Property Group.