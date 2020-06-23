Need help? Call Nova now

Nova Financial is here to help.

WELL what a year it has been, and it’s only June.

The onset of COVID-19 has presented challenges not experienced by individuals and small business for many decades.

It’s been more than 25 years since Australia has had a recession and a concerning aspect of what we are going through is that most of our leaders, both in government and business don’t have experience managing through a recession.

This situation is further complicated by the fact that we are going through a self-inflicted downturn.

Does that make recovery harder or easier?

Only time will tell.

This is also a very special and even sad time as it’s the last publication of Big Rigs, something that has been an institution in Australia’s road transport industry for 28 years

The stimulus package put forward by the Australian Government and State Governments has been well received by small business but, this assistance has an expiry date on it.

Currently much of the assistance is programmed to cease from September this year and whilst there are stimulus packages planned, businesses face at best an uncertain future.

Many banks have also provided their own support packages by agreeing to pause repayments with many also only committing to six months of relief.

For many banks, this relief will roughly end in September also.

The obvious question then is what happens when the stimulus and bank relief programs expire?

They say, “if you fail to plan then you plan to fail”, so now might be the perfect time to review your finances thinking clearly about the future.

For many businesses in the transport industry, Debtor Finance (factoring) is a smart way to secure and stabilise your cashflow.

The truth is that in business “cashflow is king” so accessing a factoring or debtor finance facility, one which grows as your business grows can secure your future and the future stability of your business.

Debtor Finance allows a business to access up to 80 per cent of the value of their customer invoices as a sort of line of credit to be drawn down as required.

For example, if a business has $100,000 worth of invoices outstanding from their customers then they would have up to $80,000 available to them to fund growth, pay for fuel, truck payments, wages and other suppliers.

Nova Business Finance provides a range of finance solutions for small and medium business, especially the transport industry.

We can provide debtor finance (factoring) for additional working capital and to smooth out cashflow ups and downs.

We can provide asset finance for that new truck, trailer or other vehicle or equipment.

We provide fixed term asset rentals when you want to keep the liability off your balance sheet or raise funds by accessing equity in an existing piece of equipment

