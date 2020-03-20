National Transport Hall of Fame organisers cancel reunion

Organisers have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s reunion, which was due to be held in August.

ORGANISERS have made the difficult decision to call off the National Road Transport Hall of Fame reunion, which was due to be held in August in Alice Springs.

The cancellation of the event was confirmed this morning in a statement on the hall's Facebook page and a statement from statutory manager Rosey Batt and general manager Lester Hamilton now appears on the hall's website.

The statement acknowledged the Federal Government's new raft of travel restrictions and banning of gatherings more than 500 people.

"With this background, it is with a sad heart that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Reunion in August this year," it said.

"We have invested heavily in the planning for this year's reunion and it is hoped that we can have the benefit of that planning for next year.

"All registrants will receive a full refund and all applications for inductees will be held over to the 2021 Reunion. Please contact the general manager if you have any questions.

"We thank our sponsors for the support they have shown us this year and we look forward to their continued involvement and support as we move towards the 2021 Reunion which we anticipate will be a major Reunion.

"In the meantime, if you are able to, we invite you to visit us in Alice Springs and to encourage others to visit us.

"We are receiving new vehicles, improving the exhibits and the facilities and visitors are very important to our ongoing financial wellbeing.

"We have increased the measures at the site to protect the health of our staff and visitors.

"During this time when advice and best practice are subject to frequent updates we will continue to monitor our activities regularly."

While many people had been looking forward to the event, social media users who had planned on attending shared their disappointment but also their understanding.

One user wrote that it was a "tough, but sensible decision, well done to all involved" and another said it was "so sad but understandable".