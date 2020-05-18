Menu
Nathan Wooley
Nathan Wooley
Nathan reckons it’s easier to find a car park

Jonathan Wallis
18th May 2020 6:00 AM

ONE of the pleasures of the lockdown is being able to go to the doctor and the chemist, and whilst doing the latter in North Hobart the other day, we were fortunate to catch up with Nathan Wooley, from Hobart.

He was delivering food stuffs, as usual, to local businesses there.

He was driving a Bidfood’s FRR Premium Isuzu medium rigid refrigerated pan at the time, and told us that COVID-19 virus hasn’t made a lot of difference out there.

“The roads are a lot quieter and it’s suddenly much easier to find parking for the truck around the city,” he said “but we are still keeping pretty busy servicing those cafes and restaurants that are still open serving take-aways, and so forth.”

“I’ve been here with this outfit for six years or so now, and I reckon it’s a great job with plenty of variety, and we service businesses in southern Tasmania and you get to see some pretty nice places, and meet some very nice people.”

Time off, he told us, was spent home with the family.

