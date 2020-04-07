Nadine is ‘one of the guys’

ALTHOUGH female truck drivers are in the minority Nadine Martens said she gets treated “like one of the men”.

I saw the 51-year-old Nadine with a genuine smile on her dial at the BP Cluden in the tropics on March 6.

You could see from her happiness that she enjoyed her work.

“I have been a truckie for 17 years and love the job. It is a men’s world but I get treated well,” she said.

Nadine drives a Volvo 450 for Jaguar Transport and had brought up a large Army trailer from Brisbane.

“It is being delivered to the big Lavarack Barracks base in Townsville. We do a lot of work for the Army,” she said.

An AFL fan, Nadine barracks for the Geelong Cats in the national competition and is happily married.

Nadine doesn’t have any major hobby as she works six days a week.

She rates the Burnett Highway out from Rockhampton as a “shocker” and reckons more rest areas are required for truckies.

I asked Nadine how many other female drivers she has seen in her travels.

“Not that many although there is about six I have seen in Brisbane,” she said.

Nadine used to drive a Kenworth 401 for Cement Australia when based at Gladstone.