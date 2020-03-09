Mystery over 'distressed' woman wandering on highway

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a woman who was located in a distressed state on the Far North Coast at the weekend.

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a woman who was located in a distressed state on the Far North Coast at the weekend. NSW Police

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to identify a woman who was located in a distressed state on the Far North Coast at the weekend.

About 9.45pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to the M1 Motorway at Ocean Shores following reports a woman was walking along the motorway towards the Brunswick River bridge.

Ambulance officers and officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District attempted to assist the woman before she was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

She remains in hospital in an unconscious state; her identity is not known.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165-170cm tall, with a medium build and short brown wavy hair.

She was found wearing a short sleeve grey top with a black singlet on backwards, scarf over her face and sunglasses covering her eyes, light coloured shorts and black work boots.

She also has several distinct tattoos on her right arm.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.