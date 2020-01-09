Mt Gambier runners join Burrumbuttock for 2020 hay event

The hay run is gearing up for it 2020 event.

The hay run is gearing up for it 2020 event.

A TEENAGE girl's desire to help farmers suffering from the drought has seen a massive 2500 hay bales raised from the Mount Gambier community.

The inaugural Mount Gambier Hay Run was the brainchild of Zoe Simpson, who was inspired by another teenager's efforts.

With the help of her father Scott and family friend Adam Smith, who has been running the successful Mount Gambier Truck Show, the hay run is off the ground and ready to help.

Adam said the hay run was launched in December and since posting about it on Facebook, it'd absolutely blown up with his phone ringing off the hook.

"We're totally blown away and overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Mount Gambier and the surrounds," Adam said.

Adam said he contacted hay run legend Brendan "Bumpa" Farrell to see how the Mount Gambier Hay Run could contribute to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners 2020 Armidale Hay Run.

He said he chatted with Bumpa, who was also "blown away" by the community's response.

The Mount Gambier Hay Run will depart for Armidale on January 23 for the Australian Day event.

If you want to get involved, organisers are looking for trailers for the run, so head to their Facebook page or call Adam on 0417821686.

You can find out more about the Burrumbuttock Hay Runner's 2020 Australia Day run here.