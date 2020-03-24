Menu
Do you think the government should work on roadworks during this crisis?
News

MP says pandemic perfect time for roadworks

24th Mar 2020 12:27 PM

MAJOR upgrades to roads will revitalise the local economy and tourism trade during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Queensland MP James Lister.

Southern Queensland based Mr Lister wrote to Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday with six requests for initiatives he believed would minimise the impact of coronavirus on Southern Downs residents.

"Coronavirus is likely to cause major disruption to the livelihoods of farmers, small business owners and workers in my electorate," Mr Lister said.

While the MP requested sufficient health resources to be deployed and financial assistance to tourism, his requests focused on the need for an increase in roadworks.

Mr Lister requested the construction of an overpass at the Eight Mile intersection, a solution to the persistent landslide problems at Cunninghams Gap and repairs to several other key roads and bridges.

