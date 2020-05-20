More than $400m for new Queensland road projects

TRAFFIC CHAOS: The Bruce Highway through Gympie was choked all the way back past Albert Park as road works continued on the Bruce Highway upgrade through the city.

MORE than $400 million is to be spent on a wide range of new road projects in Queensland in a bid to ‘supercharge’ the state’s economy through the COVID-19 recovery.

The funding boost was announced as part of The Queensland Economic Recovery Strategy: Unite and recover for Queensland Jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the boost would see new projects added to the state’s $23 billion, 21,500-job pipeline of transport and road upgrades.

“This is about investing in Queensland infrastructure to create Queensland jobs as we unite and recover from COVID-19,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Nothing has been off the table in our response to this crisis. We’ve spoken to businesses to create a package that will see more than 430 jobs enter the fold at a time when it’s never been more important.

“Our laser focus is on managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s investing in infrastructure and jobs that is crucial to tackling those economic impacts head-on.”

The stimulus package includes $200 million in funding to increase resilience, widen and seal key freight routes across the state as well as upgrade older bridges and culverts, which is a direct injection for regional jobs and will help support council crews.

There’s also new funding for:

$37.5 million for the jointly-funded Mount Lindesay Highway upgrade from Stoney Camp Road to Chambers Flat Road – 80 jobs

$35 million Lawrie Street upgrade at Gracemere – 56 jobs

$30 million Beaudesert Road and Illaweena Street intersection upgrade – 32 jobs

$18 million Six Mile Creek Bridge upgrade along Pomona-Kin Kin Road – 28 jobs

$15 million Centenary Motorway and Logan Motorway interchange upgrade – 15 jobs

$15 million in additional funding for the Cleveland-Redland Bay Road duplication – 23 jobs

$13 million Proserpine-Shute Harbour Road duplication and intersection upgrade between Valley Drive and Tropic Road – 20 jobs

$10 million Brisbane, Chermside and Glebe roads intersection upgrade – 15 jobs

$10 million Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road upgrade – 15 jobs

$9.5 million for the Beckmans Road and Cooroy-Noosa Road intersection upgrade – 18 jobs

$8.9 million to widen Herveys Range Developmental Road near Townsville – 14 jobs

$3.75 million Caloundra Road and Ridgewood Road intersection upgrade – 12 jobs

$3.5 million Mulgrave Road and Brown Street upgrade in Cairns – 10 jobs

$1.5 million Gold Coast Highway and Toolona Street pedestrian upgrade, Tugun – 4 jobs

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the construction industry plays an essential role in keeping the state’s economy moving and it was vital that Queensland doesn’t lose momentum on its record roads and transport investment.

“The vast majority of this $400 million will go directly to our regions, supporting 360 jobs and helping us pave the way to recovery,” he said.

“We’ve already got hundreds of millions of dollars in projects underway right now, including millions for projects being built with councils through our TIDS program, and they’ll all be joined by much bigger ones to hit the ground running in coming months.”

Mr Bailey said projects already underway included:

$1 billion M1 Varsity Lakes to Tugun – 850 jobs (for the entire project)

$812 million Bruce Highway upgrade from Caloundra Road to the Sunshine Motorway – 680 jobs

$662 million Bruce Highway Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way early works – 664 jobs (for the entire project)

$514 million Haughton River Floodplain project at Giru, 40km south of Townsville – 544 jobs

$497 million Mackay Ring Road – 534 jobs

$400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade from Rocklea to Darra – 471 jobs

$121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade – 260 jobs

$164 million Smithfield Bypass start of new intersection - 115 jobs

$150 million Bruce Highway interchange upgrade at Deception Bay – 270 jobs

$104 million Cairns Southern Access Kate to Aumuller streets bridge decks – 113 jobs

$75 million Capricorn Highway duplication, Gracemere – 187 jobs

$197.5 million M1 upgrade from Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes – 257 jobs

$80 million Sumners Road interchange – 105 jobs

$50 million Bruce Highway safety upgrades between Mackay and Proserpine – 95 jobs

$42 million Peninsula Developmental Road sealing (part of $237.5 million Cape York Regional Package Stage Two) – 115 jobs (for the entire project)

$18 million Three Moon Creek bridge upgrade, Burnett Highway – 60 jobs

$20 million Philip Street duplication, Gladstone – 60 jobs

$19 million Capricorn Highway overtaking lanes, Rockhampton to Emerald – 60 jobs

$14.5 million Bajool-Port Alma Road upgrade, south of Rockhampton – close to 60 jobs

$7.5 million King Street upgrade, Caboolture final stage – 17 jobs

$4.9 million Beaudesert-Nerang Road safety works – 32 jobs

$4.3 million Eumundi-Noosa Road upgrade – 21 jobs

$4.2 million Ormeau Park ‘n’ Ride upgrade

And adds to major projects starting later this year such as: