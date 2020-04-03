More than 2000 transport and logistics openings on jobs hub

TRUCKIES WANTED: Dozens of operators, big and small, are on the lookout for new drivers to help them in this busy time.

THE transport and logistics sectors have been quick to embrace a new free Government jobs hub launched this week.

At the time of writing, more than 2000 industry-specific listings were on the site already, 651 of which were for truck drivers.

To list a vacancy, just email workforce@dese.gov.au with the business name, ABN, which role(s) you need filling, and how many, and a link to the website where people can apply.

If you're searching for work in transport and logistics, just click here.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash said the Government was continuing to do everything it could to keep Australians connected to the workforce at this time.

"These are critical jobs that will contribute to keeping the economy going and keeping as many Australians in work as possible," she said.

While many businesses have been adversely affected by COVID-19 and are reducing their workforces, there are some areas of the economy which have an increased demand for workers.

These include jobs in a range of sectors and occupations including health and care sectors, transport and logistics, some areas of retail, mining and mining services, manufacturing, agriculture and government sectors, among others.

"Every Australian with a job is an essential worker," added the Senator.

"I continue to work with employers, industry peak organisations, employment services providers and others in the labour market to identify where the jobs are and help move people looking for work into these jobs quickly."