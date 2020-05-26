Miram learns all about trucking in heart of Australia

BRITISH actress Miriam Margoyles certainly knows a lot more about the Australian transport industry after jumping in Heather Jones’ iconic pink truck and tagging along for a drive through the heart of the country.

Well-known truckie Heather, who runs Director Success Transport and the Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls National Heavy Vehicle Training Institute, features in the second episode of Margoyles’ documentary Miriam Margoygles Almost Australian, which screened on May 19.

The three-part documentary follows Margoyles as she embarks on an epic two-month journey across the nation to discover what it means to be Australian today.

The actress, 78, who lives in Australia with her long-term partner Heather Sutherlandand is best known for her role as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, travelled 10,000km and realised the country was “much more complicated” than she initially thought.

Heather picked Margoyles up at a roadhouse in Alice Springs and together they transported a load of roadwork materials in her signature Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls pink Mack.

Heather said the experience was amazing and enjoyed educating Margoyles about the trucking industry.

“We nattered about everything,” she said. “She’s a blast, she’s absolutely hilarious. She learnt a lot about the industry and how important it is to our society and that there’s not really a truck driver stereotype anymore.”

Heather said she was glad someone like Margoyles had taken an interest in the industry and hoped she would use her position to educate others.

However, not all she had to say about Australia was glowing and some of her comments suggesting she was feeling “slightly disenchanted” with the country sparked a furious reaction on social media.

Heather’s episode will be screened on May 26.