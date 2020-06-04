Menu
A Komatsu autonomous haulage truck. Picture: Christian Sprogoe Photography.
Mine prepares for driverless truck future

4th Jun 2020 1:01 PM

THE first fleet of autonomous trucks will be operational at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Goonyella Riverside mine from September.

The driverless Komatsu trucks are among 86 to be rolled out at the mine, which will become the first on Australia's east coast to introduce large scale automation.

BMA has started fitting out the trucks with the driverless ­technology ahead of the rollout.

Civil works around the mine - including the creation of a separate area for the new trucks - are under way.

The first fleet is due to start in September and will eventually grow to 86 trucks by 2022.

Goonyella Riverside ­general manager Sean Milfull said the trucks would boost safety and productivity at the mine.

bma automation goonyella riverside mine mining automation mining news
