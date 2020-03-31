Mick still trucking on

MK Trucking co-owner Mick Kaandorp is looking forward to doing his bit for struggling farmers.

IT’S daunting, there’s no doubt about that, says MK Trucking co-owner Mick Kaandorp.

But national transport logistic’s boss who specialises in machinery transport from his home base in Wauchope in New South Wales, said he still trucking on and doing what he can to help his clients.

“Hell yeah, I’m not here to mess around, I’m here to make money. I’m one of those people who didn’t have much help when I started and now I don’t want to lose everything because of a bloody flu. I’ll do what I have to survive.”

Mick said his problem was he was loyal and “couldn’t say no”.

“I’m going to Townsville right now without a load to come back with – I’m doing what I can to keep them happy,” he said.

Mick said the government was doing the best they could under the circumstances.

“They can’t just favour one industry and the tax breaks are a good start and some protection for us,” he said.

He said what he was worried about was the unknown.

“The biggest thing is I hope they don’t start to pick and choose what freight can cross the [locked down borders], they should just let all freight through.”

He said if you were sick, go home but if you weren’t, go to work and keep the country moving.