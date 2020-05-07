Michael says trucking gives him freedom, independence

PASSING by Mood Food at Kempton, we were fortunate to catch up with Michael Lamp from Hobart when he pulled in to fuel up and grab a hot cuppa.

He was driving a Global Poly Water Tanks’ 500 Extra-long Isuzu Euro 4 with a custom built trailer at the time and was on his return leg from Hobart to Launceston at the time loaded with fire tanks and 3,000 litre slim line tanks and drop in tanks for remote areas at the time.

“I’ve actually been with Global for two great months so far and am thoroughly enjoying the job, and the Isuzu is just a great manoeuvrable rig that I can get into just about anywhere,” he said.

“Prior to that I worked as a contractor, and prior to that I was with Cripps, for a couple of years.

“We deliver and install tanks to farms and premises State wide, and I love both the freedom and the independence of the job.

“Also can I put in a plug for the great takeaway coffee and tucker here at Mood Food, always welcoming!”

We asked him how he spent his time off, and he added that he was a keen golfer, playing mainly at New Norfolk, but sometime all over Tasmania.