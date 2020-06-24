Mental health initiative for truckies is coming

HELPING HAND: OzHelp is going to help truck drivers.

HELPING HAND: OzHelp is going to help truck drivers.

THE day-to-day worklife of a truck driver is unlike any other industry.

That’s why OzHelp is going to think outside the box when it comes to their latest mental health care project, says chief executive Darren Black.

The organisation focuses on mental health and suicide prevention for people in “high risk” careers – be that truck driving, construction, mining or farming.

“We focus on those who can be hard to reach – be that geographically or physically,” Mr Black said.

Thanks to a $250,000 grant from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, the organisation was able to design, develop, test and evaluate a program specifically designed for truck drivers.

“We need practical things that are going to help the self-employed owner drivers and the small contractors who drive their own truck,” he said.

Mr Black said the steering committee had representatives from all states and territories except Tasmania, as well as the QTA, NTRTA, the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of Victoria, the VTA, the TWU Superfund, NatRoad, the NSW Police Force and academic experts from the Wollongong University.

He said the committee would engage with drivers and industry to understand how they would best serve their needs.

He said light had been shone on the importance of their role to keep the country moving during the pandemic, so something needed to be done to help.

Workshops will kick off in a few weeks with the organisation to work with drivers to work out an effective strategy.

NHVR Chief Regulatory Policy and Standards Officer Don Hogben said the project had the potential to provide wide-ranging industry insights and valuable data to inform future safety investments and activities.

“We know that healthy drivers are safer drivers and this includes mental health,” he said.

“We also know that truck drivers often experience unique challenges in this regard.”

Mr Hogben said the HVSI support to OzHelp would specifically go to engaging owner-drivers in conversations and health checks, as owner-drivers were often not covered under other health initiatives.

Steering committee member Louise Bilato, who is the NT Road Transport Association executive officer was behind the initiative, however took aim at funding packages that were “here today and gone tomorrow”.

“If the road transport industry is serious about addressing the increasing rates of mental illness in the population, then the industry needs to throw our collective weight behind funding mental health services infrastructure and not funding packages,” she said.

“To ensure the right treatment services are available and more readily accessible, the road transport industry would be far better off advocating for the continued funding, and even expansion of telehealth services to include access to multidisciplinary mental health services.”