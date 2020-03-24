Meet UD Trucks’ new Vice President of Sales

LAUREN Downs has been appointed as the new UD Trucks Australia Vice President of Sales, says Volvo Group Australia.

Lauren is the current Volvo Bus Australia General Manager and will succeed Mark Strambi following his decision to retire.

She will start work in the role on May 1, 2020.

Lauren has an extensive resume with Volvo Bus, beginning when still studying at university before spending four years from 2008 as a Sales and Marketing Coordinator.

Her expertise saw her secure a role as a Global Sales and Competence Development Manager in Gothenburg at Volvo Bus Headquarters before moving to Volvo Bus East Asia in Singapore as Commercial Development Director.

Returning to Volvo Bus Australia in 2017, Lauren was a Major Accounts Manager for just under a year before assuming her current role in March 2018.

Volvo Group Australia President and chief executive officer Martin Merrick welcomed her appointment and was excited by the prospect of Lauren leading the UD Trucks Australia team.

"I am convinced Lauren's experience with Volvo Bus perfectly positions her to succeed with UD Trucks Australia," he said.

"Lauren has had brilliant success with Volvo Bus in a time where they have been the market leaders in the country. I am looking forward to Lauren bringing this success to the UD team."

Lauren is equally as eager to get started and will be looking to implement a number of her passions within the brand.

"Customer success is a particular passion of mine and I'm committed to continuing that in my new role," she said.

"I am extremely excited to start working in the UD team, and continuing the brand's journey to strengthen the partnerships with our customers, further leverage the strength of the industry leading national dealer network, and ultimately deliver the highest possible customer experience. In particular, it is undoubtedly an exciting time to join the UD brand with the new products coming to Australian roads soon."

During Lauren's time with Volvo Bus she cultivated an interest in hybrid and electric vehicles, knowledge she hopes can be useful in the coming years during her time with UD. Her prior knowledge of the Volvo Group Australia Dealer Network also places Lauren in prime position to help UD continue to deliver a premium customer experience.