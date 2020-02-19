Meet the PACCAR Technician of the Year finalists

PACCAR’s Technician of the Year finalists have been announced.

PACCAR Australia has announced the finalists for the 2020 Kenworth and DAF and Technician of the Year.

The program has been developed to acknowledge and reward technicians in the dealer network for their technical skills, product knowledge, and professionalism.

Technicians took part by participating in a series of weekly assessments throughout November.

There is more than $30,000 in prizes on offer for the finalists, including a trip for two to the USA for the Kenworth Technician of the Year and the Netherlands for the DAF Technician of the Year.

Kenworth

•Jason Cooper - Brown & Hurley Kenworth DAF Coffs Harbour

•Jaie Ennis - Brown & Hurley Kenworth DAF Townsville

•Kyle Hardy - Brown & Hurley Kenworth DAF Toowoomba

•Darryl Merchant - Brown & Hurley Kenworth DAF Coffs Harbour

•Levi Tsoulis - CJD Kenworth DAF Perth

DAF

•Tom Bryan - Brown & Hurley Kenworth DAF Toowoomba

•Campbell Byrne - CMV Kenworth DAF Adelaide

•Matthew Henderson - CMV Kenworth DAF Adelaide

•Daniel Jennings - CJD Kenworth DAF Perth

•Andrew Paterson - Kenworth DAF Melbourne

The finalists are invited to Melbourne to compete for the title March 11-13, where a series of practical and written tests will challenge them and crown the Kenworth Technician of the Year and DAF Technician of the Year.