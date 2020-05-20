Meet the new Australian Trucking Association chair

David Smith is the new chair of the ATA.

South Australian trucking operator David Smith was elected as the new Chair of the Australian Trucking Association at the organisation’s annual general meeting today.

David Smith is managing director of D & S Smith Haulage and has worked in the transport industry for more than 40 years as a driver, business owner and industry leader through his involvement in associations and committees.

David is President of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of South Australia, and former President of the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association. David has been a member of the ATA board since 2016.

“I thank my predecessor, Geoff Crouch, for his leadership and advancement of the ATA agenda during his three-year term, as well as the ATA board and council for their support,” Mr Smith said.

“As new chair of the ATA, I look forward to working with our members and industry as we work collaboratively to improve trucking’s safety, professionalism and viability,” he said.

Andrew Garrety was re-elected as the ATA’s Treasurer/Secretary, a role he has held since 2014.

Two new directors were elected to the ATA board, Scott Davidson and Craig Smith-Gander.

Scott Davidson is the Managing Director of QMC Logistics, and Chairman of the National Road Transport Association, having joined the board in 2014.

Scott is focused on ensuring the ATA gives voice to operators large and small as they strive to achieve safe, productive and profitable outcomes for their enterprises.

Craig Smith-Gander is the owner of Kwik Transport and Crane Hire, based in Perth. Craig purchased the company in 2005, after working in corporate finance, stockbroking, project management and as an army officer.

Craig is the Chair of ATA member association Western Roads Federation and president of Surf Lifesaving Western Australia.

David Smith’s election followed the retirement of former Chair Geoff Crouch, who will remain a member of the ATA board and its council.

The meeting also saw the retirement from the ATA board of Kathy Williams AM and Geoff Luff.

Kathy Williams joined the board in 1999. She was Chair of the ATA from 2000-2002 and was its Treasurer until 2014.

Kathy led the development of the ATA’s national headquarters building in Canberra and played a critical role in saving the on-road diesel grant, now fuel tax credits. Under her guidance, the ATA’ s safety accreditation program, TruckSafe, was developed into an individual entity.

Kathy’s work was recognised by the industry with its National Outstanding Contribution Award in 2006. She was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2015 for her many years of service to the industry and the community.

Geoff Luff joined the ATA board in 2017 and is a passionate advocate for improving safety and productivity. He is a director of Border Express, a third-generation national transport and distribution services company.

“I thank Kathy and Geoff for their outstanding contributions to the ATA and hold the utmost respect for their dedication to industry,” Mr Smith said.

The ATA and its member associations collectively represent the 50,000 businesses and 200,000 people in the Australian trucking industry. Together, the ATA and its members are committed to safety, professionalism and viability.