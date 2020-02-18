Meet the 10 Driving Change Diversity program participants

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA) and Teletrac Navman have today announced the participants of a ground-breaking initiative that will celebrate the industry's diversity and develop diversity champions.

An industry first, the 2020 Teletrac Navman Driving Change Diversity Program has welcomed ten participants from around Australia, nominated by ATA member associations and Teletrac Navman.

“Diversity plays a big role in creating positive workplaces and is proven to develop more inclusive environments, increase productivity and give employers access to a greater range of talent,” ATA CEO Ben Maguire said.

“Following its launch, the program received overwhelming support from industry and our members who are committed to celebrating and embracing diversity.

“I am excited and proud that the ATA and Teletrac Navman are leading an initiative that will have such a profound effect on the trucking industry and the wider community,” he said.

Program participants will be hosted in Cairns this April for a workshop facilitated by program ambassador, diversity champion and comedian Wayne Herbert. They will learn how to create change and facilitate diversity in their workplace and community, share personal insights, develop a marketing campaign that showcases diversity within industry, and develop a strong professional network with like-minded individuals.

Following the workshop, participants will attend the ATA’s Trucking Australia conference where they will connect with industry and share program outcomes with delegates.

“It has been fantastic to see the response to the program since its launch, even beyond the transport industry,” Teletrac Navman Director of Marketing Megan Duncan said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the interesting mix of program participants, who really cover a broad spectrum of diverse backgrounds and roles in the transport industry. The program outcomes will be truly exciting,” she said.

The ATA and its member associations collectively represent the 50,000 businesses and 200,000 people in the Australian trucking industry. Together, the ATA and its members are committed to safety, professionalism and viability.

2020 TELETRAC NAVMAN DRIVING CHANGE DIVERSITY PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS

Sarah Woodruff - ALRTA.

Sarah Woodruff

Australian Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association

Sarah is a livestock truck driver with Tate’s Transport in Richmond, Tasmania.

Sarah has been driving livestock transport trucks for three years, transporting sheep, cattle, calves and goats from farms to saleyards and abattoirs, primarily in South Eastern and Central areas of Tasmania.

Well regarded across the industry, Sarah contributes to the Tasmanian Livestock Transporters Association by attending meetings and providing input to association discussions and activities.

Sarah has a vision to support greater diversity in the livestock and rural industries and promote them as a professional and viable career choice.

Lisa Dolan - TruckSafe

Lisa Dolan

TruckSafe

Lisa is HR and Compliance Manager at Formula Chemicals in Sydney, NSW.

Having moved to Sydney from a small country village in Ireland in 2015, Lisa embraced the challenge of her new way of life.

Lisa thrives on optimising people’s potential.

While completing her MSc in Human Resources Management, she became passionate about the complex issues surrounding discrimination including ageism, sexual harassment and vilification.

Lisa is keen to see people from all age groups join the trucking industry by promoting truck driving as a career to be proud of and building gender diverse workforces to achieve greater gender equality.

Tanya De Landelles - QTA.

Tanya De Landelles

Queensland Trucking Association

With more than 20 years’ experience in the transport industry, Tanya is Group Services Manager at Russell Transport in Brisbane, QLD.

In her role at Russell Transport, Tanya has been able to resonate with and mentor younger and female workers, while providing valuable insight into identifying HR goals that can translate and resonate at an operational level.

Tanya would like to see the transport industry evolve a culture where the best person for any role is selected, not the ‘expected stereotype.’

Tanya is keen to create a culture for women to be welcomed and accepted as equal, to create a training strategy for new industry entrants, and develop a methodology for retaining and creating career succession opportunities as entrants’ skills develop.

Karyssa Morrell - Transafe WA.

Karyssa Morrell

Transafe WA

Karyssa is OHS Manager at Vintage Road Haulage in Wattleup, WA.

Well respected by industry peers, Karyssa is responsible for the company’s OHS and industry standards requirements.

In her role, Karyssa is responsible for designing roles to enable people with disability to join the transport workforce.

Karyssa is also a champion for diversity and inclusion in her community, as a highly regarded representative of the Rugby WA State of Mind mental health program.

Karyssa has a vision to create a more diverse workforce in the trucking industry by employing and encouraging women, young people and people of different cultures into the employment base.

Sarah Brosnan - TTA.

Sarah Brosnan

Tasmanian Transport Association

A mentor for young people and female drivers, Sarah is a milk tanker driver at Fonterra FMC Tasmania, a role she has held for more than ten years.

A strong supporter of initiatives to increase the representation of women in non-traditional roles in the transport industry, Sarah is recognised as an ambassador for a strong and diverse future workforce.

In 2019, Sarah won the TTA Tasmanian Professional Truck Driver of the Year award, with Fonterra FMC winning the 2018 TTA/TasRail Award for Workplace Diversity for the company’s initiatives to establish a positive culture and diverse workplace.

Sarah is keen to see a strong, sustainable and professional transport industry which is recognised as a great career choice for all.

Robert Smedley

Robert Smedley

Teletrac Navman

Robert is Director and Senior Engineer at family business Smedley’s Engineers in Melbourne, VIC.

Prior to his role at Smedley’s Engineers, Robert was a key member of the Knorr-Bremse global team of Advanced Braking Technology experts, was Principal Engineer (Heavy Vehicle Freight Network) for the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, and continues to participate in industry reference groups and events.

Passionate about the transport industry, Robert believes there is an existing positive workplace culture that is like ‘one big family’, filled with people who are striving to make things better, easier and safer.

Robert supports the advancement of greater diversity and inclusion in the transport industry and would like to see the industry be an open, accepting and safe space for all people.

Chloe Millhouse - AFRA.

Chloe Millhouse

Australian Furniture Removers Association

Chloe is Operations Manager at Grace Removals in Edinburgh North, SA and is responsible for a team of 18 staff ranging from 21-56 years of age.

Chloe grew up working with her dad during school holidays in shearing sheds, developing a strong work ethic and desire challenge the status quo.

To ensure a strong future, Chloe believes the transport industry must embrace diversity and fresh perspectives as the world moves into a more technological age.

Working to drive change in the industry and see more women accepted in leadership roles, Chloe wishes to be an ambassador for young people, especially females, to show them they can achieve their goals in a current male dominated sector.

Chantelle Gillier - RFNSW

Chantelle Gillier

Road Freight NSW

Chantelle is Project Coordinator at Johnstons Transport Industries in Sydney, NSW.

Chantelle has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, sales and marketing, and experience in workplace relations.

Chantelle promotes the inclusion of women and people of diverse backgrounds and has a vision to see greater acceptance of women into roles typically performed by men, and to improve industry image by breaking down stereotypes.

Ben Roberts - VTA.

Ben Roberts

Victorian Transport Association

Ben is Senior Talent Acquisition Manager - Deliveries, Transport & StarTrack at Australia Post in Melbourne, VIC. Ben has worked in talent acquisition for more than 15 years and is a strong supporter of equal rights and opportunities.

A professional advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Ben is determined to help remove barriers that may prevent people of diverse backgrounds from joining the industry.

Ben is keen to connect with industry members who are looking to drive change and form an ongoing network that will work through the diversity and inclusion issues the industry may face. Ben has a vision to see the transport industry to become an example to other industries, demonstrating what can be done to build diverse workforces and why they are important.

Troy Cook

Troy Cook

NatRoad

Troy is Transport Manager at Divall’s Earthmoving & Bulk Haulage in Goulburn, NSW, working with the company since 2003.

Passionate about the industry and his workplace, under Troy’s management Divall’s has embraced workers from diverse backgrounds, employing young people, mature drivers, indigenous staff, and people with varying physical abilities, cultures, religions and sexual orientation. Troy has been instrumental in implementing the ‘Women Behind the Wheel’ initiative, providing licensing and training to introduce female drivers into the Divall’s team.

Troy would like to see a shift in the preconceived idea that the trucking industry is a stereotyped workplace and ensure all people regardless of gender, sexuality, age, or ability are considered and can consider a career as a professional driver.