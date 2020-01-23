Meet MAN Bus' new national sales manager

PENKSE Commercial Vehicles has welcomed a new national sales manager for MAN's bus and coach portfolio.



Starting in the role last week, Crinel Geaboc comes to Penske Commercial Vehicles with extensive bus and commercial vehicle experience having worked for large public transport operator, NZ Bus, leading engineering manufacturer of commercial vehicle products for buses and trucks, Voith Turbo, and most recently, AB Thoreb where Mr Geaboc held the position of managing director.



With more than 30 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, 16 of which were spent in the bus sector, Mr Geaboc background as an end-user and supplier allows him to bring invaluable experience to his new role.



"When the opportunity of leading the MAN bus and coach business in Australia presented itself, I jumped at the chance," said Mr Geaboc.



"I began my career in New Zealand as a fleet engineer with NZ Bus, formerly Stagecoach, where I worked closely with OEMs - such as Penske - on a range of technical, contractual, and commercial matters for NZ Bus' fleet of around 1,000 buses.



"I recall working side by side with key MAN New Zealand staff at that time, so it is nice to come full circle and now be colleagues with these same Penske staff members.



"In addition to being an end-user of MAN bus and coach products, I also worked for Voith for ten years as a supplier of engineering services to OEMs including MAN.



"During this time, I became very well acquainted with Penske staff in the Brisbane office where I am now based as well as the complete MAN bus and coach portfolio.



"With the benefit of my experience, I believe MAN is one of the best, if not the best, bus and coach manufacturers.



"With innovative safety features, low whole-of-life costs, and advanced German engineering, MAN's offering is world-class.



"Combined with Penske's reputation as a highly successful operator within the automotive and transportation markets globally, I am thrilled and excited to be taking on this new role."