Daman Schulz with son Blaze, 6, at Bega with a load of hay on Saturday. Picture: Adam Yip

AS TRUCKLOADS of hay rolled into Bega in the state's southeast, little Blaze Schultz ­collared his dad and set him to work.

Blaze, 7, rode shotgun as his father Daman volunteered to drive the donated hay to local farmers who have been overwhelmed by fire and drought.

"Daddy won't let me drive the truck but I want to help him bring hay to farmers," Blaze said. "They're not happy but maybe we can help them smile a little."

Hay relief worth $26,000, donated by farmers in Victoria and South Australia was delivered to Bega under the Need for Feed Disaster Relief campaign run by local Lions Clubs.

There were six B-double loads waiting to leave Bega on Sunday and more were on their way up.

Bega Lions district governor Gordon Matthews said farmers were crying out for a hand in crippling conditions.

The Australian Defence Force also pitched in ­yesterday to lend a hand, with some of the heavy lifting required to get the fodder to livestock in isolated areas ­affected by the bushfires.

