MaxiTRANS well placed to help with new tax write-offs

TAX TIME TIPS: MaxiTRANS has backed the government's stimulus package announcement, providing access to products to take full advantage of the instant asset write-off and depreciation benefits.

"The stimulus package announced last week is a positive for Australian business and the transportation industry as a whole," said Dean Jenkins, MaxiTRANS Managing Director & CEO.

"It is designed to encourage industry investment and is a great step towards helping protect the Australian economy during this period of uncertainty."

Under the new package, businesses with a turnover below $500 million will be able to deduct 50 per cent of the cost of an eligible asset immediately, with existing depreciation rules applying to the balance of the asset's cost, available until June 30, 2021.

The package also expands the instant asset write-off applicable for both new and used assets, with the threshold to be increased from $30,000 to $150,000, and access expanded to businesses from a turnover of less than $50 million to less than $500 million, available until 30 June 2020.

To help businesses take full advantage of the Government's announcement, MaxiTRANS has invested the time to understand the rules around package.

The company already has a large range of both new and pre-owned trailers already in stock and has already moved forward with plans to produce more units so that it is ready for customers by the end of FY2020 to deliver this stimulus bonus.

For customer specific built trailers requiring longer production times, now is the time to begin discussions to ensure delivery before June 30, 2020.

"It has been a challenging start to 2020 for our customers, acknowledging the devastation caused by the bushfires, on-going drought and now the impact that the coronavirus is having on the industry," said Mr Jenkins.

"We want to reassure our customers that we are here to partner with them to help them grow and succeed, especially during these challenging times.

"We are reminding our customers that the instant asset write-off and depreciation rules are available for multiple units, not just a one off purchase.

"Additionally, customers may wish to invest in capital asset upgrades, including upgrading their suspension or fridge plants on existing trailers, which too fall within the write-off and depreciation rules."