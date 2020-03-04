MaxiTRANS now nationwide distributor for Roadwest Transport

NEW PARTNERSHIP: Roadwest Transport specialises in the design and manufacture of high quality, heavy duty tippers, water tankers and low loaders, for the mining, agriculture and infrastructure segments.

MaxiTRANS is excited to announce that, it is now the distributor for Roadwest Transport product. The full range will be made available and distributed across the entire MaxiTRANS Dealer Network.

Established in 1970, Roadwest Transport specialises in the design and manufacture of high quality, heavy duty side tippers, end tippers, water tankers and low loaders, for the mining, agriculture and infrastructure segments. The company has built its reputation within the industry by manufacturing trailers that are designed and manufactured to suit specific requirements.

Distribution of Roadwest Transport's portfolio of trailer offerings will take effect immediately within the MaxiTRANS dealer network, which includes independent dealers Trailer Sales and the Mildura Truck Centre group, with customers having the ability to highlight their interests and enquire on the expansive range on offer.

"We are once again delighted to build on our relationship with MaxiTRANS to jointly distribute our leading brands nationally," said Peter Lombardi, Managing Director of Roadwest Transport.

"It is great news for both Roadwest Transport and MaxiTRANS, as it collectively gives us the ability to offer and better serve the industry with a wider choice of purpose built high quality Australian-made products."

Last month, MaxiTRANS announced that G&A Lombardi had joined the MaxiTRANS Dealer Network, distributing the full MaxiTRANS range within the West Australian region in addition to its existing product offering, which includes Roadwest Transport.

"This decision is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to benefit from having greater access to an expansive range of transport equipment that complements segments within our industry," said Dean Jenkins, managing director and CEO of MaxiTRANS.

"To be a distributor for a brand such as Roadwest Transport, enables MaxiTRANS to further provide customers with solutions for niche operations. Furthermore, the Roadwest Transport brand shares the same focus on delivering products that are durable, superior in quality and aftersales support.

"We were thrilled to welcome G&A Lombardi back to the MaxiTRANS family and now equally as excited of this latest expansion to the MaxiTRANS product portfolio. MaxiTRANS places great value in its customers and we want to ensure that as a partner, our customers can rely on us to help them deliver the needs of a nation."