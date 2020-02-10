MaxiTRANS announces WA distribution with G&A Lombardi

WA PARTNERS: G&A Lombardi Pty Ltd, who will now distribute MaxiTRANS leading trailer brands to the region from its Dealership located in Forrestfield.

G&A Lombardi has joined the MaxiTRANS Dealer Network, distributing the full MaxiTRANS range of leading trailer brands in Western Australia in addition to its existing product offering from its dealership in Forrestfield.

The relationship between G&A Lombardi and the MaxiTRANS group expands back to 1982, with the company distributing product for a number of MaxiTRANS' trailer brands [ending in 2010].

The partnership today has been re-established and expanded upon to provide customers with even greater access to a wider range of complementary transport solutions.

"We are delighted to once again be working with MaxiTRANS to jointly distribute leading brands throughout Western Australia," said Peter Lombardi, Managing Director of G&A Lombardi.

"This collectively gives us the added flexibility to offer and better serve the industry within the region with a choice of products suited for a varying range of specific applications."

Dean Jenkins, Managing Director & CEO of MaxiTRANS, said this is yet another example of MaxiTRANS ongoing commitment to provide the industry with even greater access to a range of transport solutions and collaboratively provide support within the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome G&A Lombardi back to the MaxiTRANS family and it is a fantastic opportunity for all customers to benefit from this expansion," he said.

"The importance and value in which MaxiTRANS holds its customers is further demonstrated by this most recent announcement. It shows we are committed to providing the products and services required so our customers know they can rely on us and they can continue delivering the needs of a nation."