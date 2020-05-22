Massive storm set to hit WA coast this weekend

A massive storm is predicted to hit the WA coast this weekend. PHOTO: Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA ·

WESTERN Australian drivers have been warned to take care when out on the roads this weekend with reports of "dangerous weather" set to hit the west coast.

According to local reports, WA authorities have warned it may be the biggest weather event for almost a decade.

A massive storm is forecast to be tracking towards Carnarvon after hitting the Cocos Keeling Islands today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a deep low-pressure system moving towards the west coast which is expected to bring strong winds, possible gusts of wind of more than 120km/hr and heavy rain.

