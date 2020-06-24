Menu
Subscribe
Login
Marty Booth
Marty Booth
News

Marty still keeping busy during pandemic

Jonathan Wallis
24th Jun 2020 9:52 AM

It is always a pleasure to run into our old mate, the hardworking and professional owner driver Marty Booth from Gretna, and so it was the other day when he wheeled in to “Mood Food”, the 24 hour Caltex Roadhouse at Kempton for a quick bite to eat and a hot cuppa.

He was driving his always eye catching “Tasmanian Transport” maple red 2007 Kenworth SAR II with an ever-reliable C-15 500 Cat up front and he was towing a bitumen tanker his way from Self Point to Mowbray, and then he would return home and knock off for the day. Marty has been in business as an owner driver now for 21 years or so, and whilst he admits that things are overall “a bit on the tight side” at the moment, he has none the less kept the wheels turning, and says the pandemic only saw minimal losses, thus he has been able to keep busy and the bills paid.

“I would like to put in a word for all those small businesses that have kept open and kept good tucker and hot coffee on the go during this period, especially Janet and her crew at the Half Way Deli at Campbelltown, and the crowd here at “Mood Food”, they have made life so much more endurable up and down the Highway.

Also I find it hard to believe that “Big Rigs” is finishing up, it’s been an institution for so long, and everyone reads it, and it will leave an enormous hole in the industry.

The general consensus out there is that someone will have to take it over and keep it going. Finally, I have never regretted going on the road, ‘Living the Dream’, as they say,” but he added: “And I’m always glad to get home to Kylie’s cooking. Apart from that maintenance and keeping the books up to date takes up most of my “time off”.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Alf reveals his Spy secret

    Alf reveals his Spy secret
    • 24th Jun 2020 9:35 AM

    Just In

      Sad day for all in transport

      Sad day for all in transport
      • 24th Jun 2020 9:15 AM

      Latest News

        New on-board unit from Alemlube the toughest system yet

        New on-board unit from Alemlube the toughest system yet

        News The integrated system controller has every necessary feature for precise control.

        Busy Brisbane fleet slashes downtime with Alemlube

        Busy Brisbane fleet slashes downtime with Alemlube

        News Easters said the systems save money and improve efficiency across the board.

        CRC innovations prove popular

        CRC innovations prove popular

        News The company prides itself as being the leader in product quality, performance and...

        ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’

        ‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’

        News Firstly we would like to thank all of you who have supported Hexchex since the...