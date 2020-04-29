Mark thinks government should have stepped in earlier

MARK Vidler drives a Kenworth 900 triple for Aurizon and loaded sulphur in Townsville which was headed for Mount Isa when we saw him.

“We usually have a backload of concentrates for shipping here,” he said.

Aged 60, Mark has been a truckie on and off for 30 years.

“I have been with Aurizon for the past four and a half years and they are good to work for. I drive quads and triples,” he said.

The Flinders Highway between Hughenden and Cloncurry was a challenge to travel on, he said. More rest areas are required for truck drivers along the coast to Mount Isa highway according to Mark who enjoys stopping at the roadhouse in Richmond as you enter town.

Regarding COVID-19, Mark said government action should have started earlier than it did.

A passionate North Queensland Cowboys supporter in the NRL, Mark said he understands how the virus has caused the competition to be suspended.

“It was good when off work to have a few cold softdrinks and watch the Cowboys on television,” he said.

Mark has a 5m long Quintrex aluminium boat powered by a 100hp outboard motor and enjoys fishing from it.

“I have caught mackerel and reddies out in the channel,” he said.