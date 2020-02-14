Maribyrnong curfew shelved

Older trucks using the area won't be restricted by proposed curfew.

Older trucks using the area won't be restricted by proposed curfew.

NEWS of VicRoads shelving the proposed curfew for older trucks on some of Melbourne’s busiest residential streets was met with applause.

“A lot of transport companies won’t be able to afford a new $250,000 truck and will simply shut down their business,” Rodney Ward wrote.

“Expect shortages and delays of everything in the near future.

“In comparison, what will happen when everyone is told they cannot use a combustion engine car and have to buy an electric vehicle that they cannot afford?”

Michael White added: “Maybe they shouldn’t have built or bought a house in the area? Maybe they should have done their due diligence before making the move. Stop trying to change the situation that you have willingly moved in to.”