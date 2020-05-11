Menu
Subscribe
Login
Manufacturing at Volvo’s Wacol plant is starting again.
Manufacturing at Volvo’s Wacol plant is starting again.
News

Manufacturing resumes at Volvo’s Wacol plant

11th May 2020 2:38 PM

AFTER a four week shutdown as a result of supply chain disruption, work has recommenced at the Volvo Group Australia’s Queensland based, Wacol factory, effective May 11.

The four week temporary stand down of VGA’s Group Trucks Operations facility was implemented due to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe and the subsequent disruption to shipping and component manufacture”.

Volvo Group Australia chief executive officer and president Martin Merrick said key suppliers, both locally and overseas, had resumed the production and shipping of components during the last few weeks.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people comes first and foremost,” he said.

“As well the social distancing and hygiene measures currently in place, additional precautions like employee temperature monitoring will also be mandatory.

“Over the last seven weeks we’ve seen the best of the Australian transport industry delivering essential goods, services and people to their destinations in challenging circumstances.”

“Our dealerships, parts distribution network and workshops have been on hand to support those vehicles during that time.”

“And now I am very pleased to see our certified Australian-made Volvo and Mack trucks begin rolling out of the factory doors once again.”

coronavirustransport manufacturing industry trucking industry volvo australia volvo group
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Kath and Kim star now earning living as a truckie

        Kath and Kim star now earning living as a truckie

        News Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn, who played Kim’s husband Brett Craig, has turned to truck driving to earn money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

        Truckie fined $594 for using phone while driving

        Truckie fined $594 for using phone while driving

        News A 56-year-old truck driver has been fined $594 after police caught him using a...

        Council shuts down food van for truckies

        Council shuts down food van for truckies

        News ONE woman’s attempts to help out the trucking community by cooking up a storm for...

        Man ‘not paying enough attention’ before crash with truck

        Man ‘not paying enough attention’ before crash with truck

        News Coroner Olivia McTaggart said in her report the driver took the only evasive action...