Manufacturing resumes at Volvo’s Wacol plant

AFTER a four week shutdown as a result of supply chain disruption, work has recommenced at the Volvo Group Australia’s Queensland based, Wacol factory, effective May 11.

The four week temporary stand down of VGA’s Group Trucks Operations facility was implemented due to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe and the subsequent disruption to shipping and component manufacture”.

Volvo Group Australia chief executive officer and president Martin Merrick said key suppliers, both locally and overseas, had resumed the production and shipping of components during the last few weeks.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people comes first and foremost,” he said.

“As well the social distancing and hygiene measures currently in place, additional precautions like employee temperature monitoring will also be mandatory.

“Over the last seven weeks we’ve seen the best of the Australian transport industry delivering essential goods, services and people to their destinations in challenging circumstances.”

“Our dealerships, parts distribution network and workshops have been on hand to support those vehicles during that time.”

“And now I am very pleased to see our certified Australian-made Volvo and Mack trucks begin rolling out of the factory doors once again.”