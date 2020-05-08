Man ‘not paying enough attention’ before crash with truck

The scene of the crash on the Bass Highway near Deloraine. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD

A TRUCK driver involved in a fatal collision with a “widely read” Blackmans Bay academic in 2018 took the only evasive action available to him after the man’s car crossed onto the wrong side of the road, a coroner has found.

Coroner Olivia McTaggart said in her report released this week that Andrew Robert Mole, 57, was not tired and was in good spirits when he left Burnie for Hobart on June 18 after visiting his elderly father.

He texted his wife before he set off and just over an hour later, paramedics confirmed he had died at the scene of a collision with a prime mover on the Bass Highway near Deloraine.

Dashcam footage from the truck captured the whole crash.

That and markings on the road were used in Senior Constable Michael Rybka’s crash investigation.

