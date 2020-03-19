MAN HX77 trucks impress young North Queenslanders

The youths and RAAF personnel in front of the MAN HX77. NRL Cowboys House student Julaynba Leo at the controls of HX77 truck Hezekiah Nona (Thursday Island) and ILO FLTLT David Williams

The youths and RAAF personnel in front of the MAN HX77. NRL Cowboys House student Julaynba Leo at the controls of HX77 truck Hezekiah Nona (Thursday Island) and ILO FLTLT David Williams

TWENTY five Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander male and female youths many from remote Cape York and Torres Strait communities got to check out the Australian Defence Forces latest MAN HX77 trucks during a tour of the Townsville RAAF base.

The youths attend NRL Cowboys House in Townsville and got a taste of life in the military when they visited the RAAF base this on March 5.

Most are considering a career in the Australian Defence Forces.

They visited 383 Squadron at Townsville RAAF Base on March 5 where they got a first hand look at military life and they got to get a close up look at the new MAN HX77 trucks.

After participating in warm up exercises and a traditional yarning circle, the students proceeded on a tour of the Air Traffic Control Centre and attended a military dog demonstration.

Students also had an insight of 383Sqn’s capabilities in an expeditionary airfield environment, including military vehicles and equipment.

The students were: Palmer Lee Cheu, Kody Rogers, Kuim Roughsey, Lytrell Nona, Keelin Hookey, Anderson Medwin, Steven Tom, Josh Daniels, Manu Nona, Leland Michael, Julaynba Leo, Hezekiah Nona, Aaliyah Gibson, Kunjarra Yeatman- Noble, Kailan Rainbow, Justine Bowie, Kia Tayley, Larnie Mara, Rahu Mara, Tanya Toby, Jalara Creek, Tarnie-Rose Newie, Elianah Tabuai, Kichyra Tamwoy and Narzaliah Doolah.

Lavarack Barracks based Defence Regional Manager of Public Affairs North Queensland Ken Wilson told Big Rigs that the model HX77 trucks can be configured in many ways due to their modular design.

“The 383 Squadron use them for the construction and repair of runways and associated infrastructure,” Mr Wilson said.

These newer trucks are replacing the Australian Army’s 30-year-old fleet of Unimog, Mack and S-Liner.

The Australian Army gave its new fleet an initiation into combat roles during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019, the Department of Defence reported.

Four of the newest truck variants were put under a testing regime during the multinational exercise as they conducted transportation and resupply missions for fuel, water, ammunition, rations and other stores.

The Rheinmetall MAN 40M, HX77, HX81 and 45M heavy recovery vehicle variants, are “a game changer”, according to Lieutenant Colonel Dan Turner.

The medium/heavy capability staff officer said they are networked, protected and can be tailored to perform multiple roles.

“You can have a HX77 configured for fuel, water, stores or with a flatrack for general tasking,” Turner says.

Desmond Adidi, NRL Cowboys House House Parent said the facility provides an awesome opportunity for kids to come down from remote indigenous communities across Far North Queensland to access education and experiences they just can’t get back home.

“It gives them skills that they can then take back to their home communities. One of the strategic pillars of the Cowboys NRL Club is ‘When you ride with us, you’re one of us’. From the Cowboy players to the youth we have here today, it’s about making a better future for everybody. Days like this with Defence are fantastic. It gives them more opportunity, more options to look at. In community there aren’t a lot of choices and they begin to think that’s normal, there is nothing more,” Mr Adidi said.

Mr Adidi said the visit provided a big world of opportunity for young indigenous people who just need to be shown.

“The kids just loved the day out at RAAF Base Townsville. It was really fantastic for them. They got the chance to get out of their usual classroom in to a real world classroom. I believe many of the kids who came along are considering a career with Defence. It was great to hear first hand from serving Defence force members about their stories and how they came to be with Defence and made a career out of it. They were fine examples and an inspiration for the young men and women who attended the day on base,” Mr Adidi said.

The NRL Cowboys Boys and Girls Houses in Townsville provide supported accommodation for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from some of North Queensland’s most remote and educationally disadvantaged communities.

The girls campus opened in 2019 two years after the nearby boy’s establishment.

Participants board there in accommodation at the Gulliver Campus and attend locals schools and participate in local sport.

During school holidays they return to their home communities around North Queensland and the Torres Strait Islands.

Many of the 25 students expressed a desire to gain employment in the Australian Defence Forces when they leave school.

The Boys Campus is home to 55 young indigenous men, while the Girls Campus houses 30 young women.

Both facilities are purpose-designed and culturally respectful environments providing life-changing opportunities for some of the most disadvantaged students in the country.

Managed by the Cowboys Community Foundation, the charity arm of the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys, NRL Cowboys House is a joint initiative between the National Rugby League, North Queensland Cowboys, the Queensland Government and the Australian Government.